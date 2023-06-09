Zion Lutheran youth will host “Burgers and Bingo” on June 11 from 4-7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 624 Barnett St.
Guests will enjoy a night of bingo and have a chance for great prizes, as well as juicy burgers and tasty desserts.
The event is being held as a fundraiser, benefitting the congregation’s upcoming youth mission trip to St. Louis, Mo.
For more information, call (830) 257-8411 or visit the website at www.zionkerrville.org.
