Teacher Feature: Lindsay Rios

School: Early Childhood Center.
Subject taught: Pre-kindergarten.
Years teaching: 14 years.
Years at school/district: Eight years at KISD, with one year at the ECC.
College: I have a bachelor of science in applied learning and development from the University of Texas.
Reason you chose a career in education: My mom, Sue Wood, was a teacher, and I grew up watching her. I wanted to be a part of that.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: It’s the kids. I can see their growth. At this age they are like little sponges.
Hardest part of teaching: It’s seeing some of them struggling even at their young age.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would allow for more creativity in the classroom.
Other duties at school: I’m on the “Shark Week” committee, which will sponsor a learning project on oceans.
Hobbies/interests: I read almost anything, I exercise, and I love baking. Number one, though, is spending time with my family.
Personal history: I was born in Comfort, but I went to school in Center Point. I graduated from Center Point High School in 2007, then attended the University of Texas on a Griffin Scholarship. After graduating in 2007 I taught fifth-grade math for two years in Comfort, then came to KISD in 2013. I coached basketball, volleyball, and track for seven years, then started teaching at the ECC in 2020. In 2011 I was working at Pampell’s to pick up a little extra money, and Michael Rios started playing guitar and singing. We were married in January of 2014, and now we have two children. Briella is four, and Grayson is two. Michael works at South Texas Press in San Antonio, where the Hill Country Community Journal is printed.
