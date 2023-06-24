P2K opens comedy with heart by Neil Simon

Neil Simon, perhaps the most popular playwright in the history of Broadway, will be featured when Playhouse 2000 presents his warm-hearted comedy/drama “I Ought To Be In Pictures” in the VK Garage Theater beginning Friday.
Simon penned “I Ought To Be in Pictures” in 1979, and it opened on Broadway in April of 1980. Two years later, it was turned into a popular motion picture with Walter Matthau in the lead role.
As the story begins, we meet “Libby Tucker,” a young woman in hiking boots and backpack who has arrived at the front door of a non-descript bungalow in West Hollywood looking for her father, “Herb.” She hasn’t seen Herb in 16 years, but she’s made her way across the USA to ask his help breaking into the movie business.
“Herb” is a Hollywood writer with a failing career and a too-casual relationship with makeup artist “Steffy.” He isn’t prepared for the arrival of the daughter he left behind in Brooklyn, or the changes she will make in his life.
What follows is a fast-paced, funny but ultimately heart-warming look at how Herb learns to be a father, and Libby finds out what she really wants.
The Playhouse 2000 cast includes David Cummings as “Herb,” Michele VanFossen as “Steffy,” and newcomer Stephanie Wienke in the role of “Libby,” the spunky young woman who needs more than just a shot at stardom.
“I Ought To Be In Pictures” will be presented in the VK Garage Theater stage from June 23 to July 2, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m., and a special, “Pay What Your Please” show on Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $24 each, and are available at the Cailloux Box Office, by telephone (messages can be left any time) at (830) 896-9393, or at the door. Information and tickets are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com (note that convenience fees apply to on-line ticket orders.)
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville’s Community Theater, and provides management, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters.
