Teacher Feature: Jacki Pack

School: Center Point Elementary School.
Subject taught: First grade.
Years teaching: Eight years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Texas San Antonio.
Reason you chose a career in education: I come from a family of teachers. My father and both my sisters are in education. I love being around children, so teaching was something I was born to do.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I want to make a difference in the world. The most important people in our world are our children, and I want to foster a love for learning.
Hardest part of teaching: The struggles they bring into my life. So many have stuff outside class that’s difficult for them to handle. It’s something you take home at the end of the day.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: The most beneficial thing for students and teachers would be smaller class sizes, so I could tailor what I’m doing to each student’s individual needs.
Other duties at school: I’m on the Site Base Committee, which works with the school calendar, programs, and grants.
Hobbies/interests: I love to be with my family. I also like running and being outdoors taking care of our animals, and I love cooking.
Personal history: I was born in San Antonio, but we moved to Bandera when I was one. I graduated from Bandera High School in 2002, then went to UTSA for my degree. I taught for my first two years at a brand-new school, Sheldon Early Childhood Academy in Houston, and was named “Rookie of the Year” my first year. I took time off to have children, then brought them to Bandera in 2015 so they could grow up in a small town, near family. My parents, John and Eva Shedd, live in Pipe Creek, and my in-laws, Gary and Sharon Pack, are also nearby. My oldest sister, Jessica Gard, is a school counselor for Bandera ISD, and my younger sister, Jennifer Leal, is a teacher assistant in Pleasanton. I taught at Medina Elementary for five years, then came to Center Point. My daughter, Alivia, is a fifth-grader here at Center Point, and my son, Jacob, is in my first-grade class. I also had Alivia in my class when she was in first grade. Alivia is active in 4-H, and we live on 10 acres with two mini-ponies, Cocoa and Luke; a mini-donkey, Lavender; four leftover 4-H rabbits, eight chickens; and Smokey the cat.
