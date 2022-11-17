First Presbyterian Church will host an “Alternative Gift Market” on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20.
The event offers the ability to purchase gifts that help people in need all over the world.
The hours of operation are Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.fpckerrville.org.
