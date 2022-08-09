Schreiner University has named qualified students to its President's and Dean's List.
To be eligible for the President's List, full-time students must earn at least a 4.0 grade point average for the term, passing all classes, and have at least 12 hours credit for the term.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a full-time student must have passing grades in all courses and, must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average and at least 12 hours credit for the term.
The following were named to the roster of high-achieving students for the 2022 spring term:
• Dakota Edwards, Dean's List;
• Amber Kuykendall, Dean's List;
• Nadja Werner, Dean's List.
• Isabella Trujillo, President's List.
• Keene Cabahug, President's List;
• Jacey Hall, President's List;
• McKenna Hall, President's List.
• Jennifer Aguilar, President's List;
• Elizabeth Ahrens, Dean's List;
• Jennifer Ahrens, Dean's List;
• Rodrigo Alonzo, Dean's List;
• Rhett Brink, President's List;
• Emily Cardenas, President's List;
• Meagan Collazo, Dean's List;
• Alysia Dennett, President's List;
• Charlie Din, President's List;
• Kourtney Doster, President's List;
• Chad Flood, Dean's List;
• Robert Flores, Dean's List;
• Brittany Fox, President's List;
• Elizabeth Fryer, President's List;
• Kasey Garcia, President's List;
• Vernon Hagan, Dean's List;
• Savannah Harris, Dean's List;
• John Jackson, Dean's List;
• Benjamin Kasberg, President's List;
• Alex Krist, Dean's List;
• Vanessa Kuhns, Dean's List;
• Helen Lesley, President's List;
• Breauna London, Dean's List;
• Wren Lovett, President's List;
• Kamryn Maberry, Dean's List;
• Greyson McMurray, President's List;
• Juanita Menchaca, Dean's List;
• Ronnie Miley, Dean's List;
• Phoenix Miller, Dean's List;
• Ethan Morales, President's List;
• Jennifer Morris, Dean's List;
• Nikki Nix, President's List;
• Keirstin Pratt, President's List;
• Willow Raymond, Dean's List;
• Rachel Rhoden, Dean's List;
• Paulo Rubiano, President's List;
• Annalise Schoening, President's List;
• Angelica Scoccia, President's List;
• Sarah Shodrock, President's List;
• Andrew Soule, President's List;
• Robert Stewart, President's List;
• Jordan Urbina, Dean's List;
• Vivian Wellborn, Dean's List;
• Jeffrey Wilson, Dean's List;
• Savannah Wooten, President's List.
• Lura Duderstadt, Dean's List.
Schreiner University is an independent coeducational liberal arts university related by choice and by covenant to the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.).
For more information, visit Schreiner's website at www. schreiner. edu or call the Office of Admission at (830) 792-7217.
