Preparing our hearts for Mother’s Day

My mother was a 5’2, blue-eyed lady that taught me many things. She taught me everything from “say please and thank you” to “don’t forget to wear your lipstick,” “you better shape up or ship out” and there was always, “get happy just like you got sad.”
Mary Belle loved people and would talk to anyone that would listen. She was a genuine lady and tried her best to teach me how to be a lady. I’m still learning.
The best things my mom taught me were about walking with God. She loved the Lord and it was evident by the many times I would see her studying her Bible, listening to worship music and by the life she led.
She was a woman that loved God with all her heart and a praying woman. I am forever grateful for all the prayers she prayed for me and all the wise counsel she gave me.
If you are a young mother, I challenge you to train your children, spend time with them, and teach them about a relationship with God. He will always be with them, you will not.
Perhaps you are reflecting on your own mother as Mother’s Day approaches. Good memories, bad or funny ones, and the painful memories.
God word is very specific on how to treat our parents.
Ephesians 6:2 (NIV) says, “Honor your father and mother” - which is the first commandment with a promise - “that it may go well with you and that you may enjoy a long life on the earth.”
I found eight times in scripture where God tells us to honor our father and mother, which indicates that it is pretty important to the heart of God.
So, what does that mean to us today? You do not have to like everything your mom did or did not do, but you do have to honor the God-given position she has in your life. If nothing else, you can be grateful your mom carried you in her womb and gave birth to you. Honoring our mother is not just a suggestion but a commandment with a promise. When we honor our mom, we receive a blessing!
Maybe your mom had some problems and hurt you in some ways emotionally, physically or was not there for you. Those are hard situations, but we cannot let bitterness and resentment build in our hearts. Unfortunately, those thoughts and feelings hold us, not the mother, in bondage.
If your mom has hurt you, let you down, or made wrong choices, do yourself a favor and forgive her this Mother’s Day. Forgiveness truly is a gift you give to yourself, as much as to her. You do not have to tell her you forgive her, rather, it can just be a conversation between you and God.
One of the hardest Mother’s Day seasons for me was the first year my mom was gone from this earth. It seemed everywhere I looked; some store was advertising the holiday. Tears would sting my eyes and I thought of her not being here.
Psalms 27:10 (KJV) was a promise I held on to. It states, “When my father and my mother forsake me, then the Lord will take me up.” I looked to God to fill the void and not waste my pain. God was faithful and has put other women in my life to mother me, pray for me and encourage me, just like my mom would if she were here. I still miss her.
Maybe it is your first Mother’s Day without your mom. If your mom isn’t around anymore, let the tears roll. I pray God’s rich comfort over your heart and His healing touch and I give you permission to cry. Grief is the price of love.
Life is short. In this Mother’s Day season, honor your mother, forgive her, bless her, thank her or cry over her absence. She was the first person to know of your existence, gave you life, and deserves honor.

Kathleen is a Hill Country author, writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping people bring God into their everyday life. She can be reached at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com. To purchase her book or listen to her podcast, visit her website, www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com.
