The Kerrville Public Utility Board and the City of Kerrville are accepting applications for appointment to the Kerrville Public Utility Board of Trustees, position number three.
The board of trustees consists of five citizens of the United States of America who reside in or conduct business on a full-time basis in Kerr County, Texas, and who use the system for personal, residential, business, and/or company use. The mayor of the City of Kerrville is an ex-officio voting member of the board of trustees.
The term of the office begins on or after April 21 for a five-year term. The city council of Kerrville will fill the vacancy by appointment from nominations submitted by the Kerrville Public Utility Board of Trustees.
An application form is available on KPUB’s website at kpub.com. Application forms may also be obtained from the KPUB’s office at 2250 Memorial Blvd in the drive-thru or City Hall at 701 Main Street.
You may also contact the KPUB executive assistant to the CEO at 792-8255 or the Kerrville city secretary at 257-8000.
For consideration by KPUB at its February board meeting, please submit your application by Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.