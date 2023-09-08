The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is inviting local businesses and organizations to set up a booth at their annual “Family Fright Night” Halloween event on Oct. 31.
The free event will take place in Louise Hays Park starting at 5:30 p.m. and will include games, trick-or-treating, food trucks, a costume contest, games and more.
“Family Fright Night provides a safe and fun way for our community to enjoy Halloween,” Recreation Manager Rosa Ledesma said. “It’s also a great way for local businesses and organizations to interact with our community. This event could not be possible without the community’s support.”
Organizations and businesses can support this community event by registering to decorate a car trunk or 10’ x 10’ canopy tent (must provide your own tent) to create a booth with a family-friendly Halloween theme and distribute candy/prizes to trick-or-treaters. Be sure to include an activity or game for a little added fun. To register online, visit https://forms.gle/ s5aQeJCP1a5frxT66. Completed booth entries must be submitted by Oct. 20 to be guaranteed a spot at the event.
