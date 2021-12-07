Teacher Feature: Ashley Wahrmund

School: Notre Dame School.
Subject taught: Middle school social studies.
Years teaching: Four years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in educational studies from the University of Arizona.
Reason you chose a career in education: I don’t ever remember wanting to be anything else. My mother, Suzie Robinett, teaches at B.T. Wilson; my grandmother, Katie Spurlock, formerly taught at Starkey Elementary; and my grandfather, Nyles Spurlock, was formerly a vice-principal at Tivy High School.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: When students “get it,” and I see the light bulb go off.
Hardest part of teaching: Making sure what I’m teaching meets each student’s level.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: To have funding available to provide resources for teaching. We’re lucky no school in this area is underfunded, but so many elsewhere are.
Other duties at school: I co-teach the theater class.
Hobbies/interests: I love to read, particularly mysteries but really all fiction.
Personal history: I was born in Paris, Texas, but we moved to Kerrville when I was three years old. I came up through Tom Daniels Elementary. At Tivy High School I was in choir and on the color guard, and worked with the PALS program mentoring elementary school kids. I also met Tyson Wahrmund, and he became my high school sweetheart. The first date he took me on was to a movie, which was sold out, so we got ice cream instead. I graduated in 2004, and we were married in March of 2007. I went to San Antonio College, but we moved back to Kerrville and started our family for three years. I ran an in-home day care, and taught color guard at Tivy until we moved to a ranch in Harper. I worked online through the University of Arizona, and earned my degree in 2016, when our youngest child was two years old. I taught middle school and high school at Foundations Academy for two years, then was vice-principal for a year. I took two years off, but I missed teaching so much I came back, this time to Notre Dame School. Our children attend school in Harper. Kaylee is 13, Travis is 11, and Austin is seven. They keep us busy with all the sports they play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.