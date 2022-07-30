Arcadia Live launched a six-month stand-up comedy series in May, to be held the first Thursday of every month.
The remaining schedule is as follows:
• Sept. 1 – Kristin Linder and Jerry Wayne Longmire;
• Oct. 6 – John Wessling and Patrick Eady;
• Nov. 3 – Lace Larabee and Andrew Markle (postponed).
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thearcadialive.org.
