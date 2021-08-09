Area citizens who were fans of the “Kerrville Farmers’ Market Downtown” and formerly visited it at the A.C. Schreiner house on Water Street on Friday afternoons should know it is available again there.
Organizer Jeremy Walther and Farmers’ Market managers Kayte and Justin Graham said at its outdoor market site, local producers are again offering seasonal fresh and canned fruits and vegetables, meats, farm eggs, honey, fresh baked goods, and flowers, plants and gifts.
The outdoor market is Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., weather permitting.
Walther said this outdoor weekly event has been extended to 7 p.m. since the weather warmed up and the evening light is longer.
Call Katye Graham at Pint & Plow at 315-7468 for information,
Visit the website www.kerrvillefarmersmarket.com and social media pages during the week Monday through Thursday to see what’s available and the prices. Or visit the outdoor market on Friday afternoons and browse the vendors’ selections.
Previously, customers went online to check out their choices and order. Then, between Friday morning and Sunday no later than 5 p.m., they would pre-order and pay for the purchase online.
At Pint and Plow, Graham organized the items that people pre-ordered; and pre-packaged each order. The following Wednesdays between 2 and 5 p.m., each customer could drive through the restaurant curbside lane for pick-up.
