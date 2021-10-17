The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas held its 25th Anniversary celebration on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the historic Union Church in Kerrville.
Thirty-two guests attended, including two charter members: Pat Gaines and Carolyn Bachofen. Four past presidents were present: Pat Gaines, Nancy O’Massey, GayNell Wells and Sharon Wolff. An innovative and delicious “Waltz Around Texas” buffet was enjoyed, courtesy of caterer Brandi Weatherford.
A short program celebrated the chapter’s history and honored its founders and past presidents.
GayNell Wells presented a short biography of the chapter namesake, Joshua D. Brown.
Historian Betsy Drapela spoke on the history of the chapter, and certificates were presented to charter members and past presidents. Chaplain Jaye Lynn Watson called the roll of deceased members and led a memorial prayer for them.
The October meeting will be held at First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, Kerrville on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m.
Sherry Jenkins, committee chair of the Republic of Texas History Center building project and District V representative of the DRT, will be the speaker, and she will be reporting the latest news on the progress of the construction.
The JDB chapter has faithfully supported this building program since 2011, when members made the first donation toward the purchase of the property on which the building is now being completed.
This will be a very exciting and informative report on a project that has been many years in the making, and the public is welcome to attend.
For more information, contact President Judy McVay at (830) 537-3742 or email her at jmcvay @gvtc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.