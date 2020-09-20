The Texas Center for the Book has launched the 2020-21 “Letters About Literature Texas” contest, a program that invites students to respond to authors of books or poetry who have touched their lives.
The contest opens Nov. 4, 2020, and is open to Texas students in grades 4 through 12.
Participants select a book, book series, essay, play poem, short story, or speech that has made a lasting impact on their lives. They then write a personal letter to the author that reflects how they have been changed, inspired or motivated by the work they selected. State winners receive $100 and travel assistance for the 2021 Texas Library Association Annual Conference.
All submissions for the contest must be submitted through the online submission platform by Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. (CST).
A permission form is required for all students who will be younger than 13 on Nov. 4.
To learn more about the contest, how to submit and to view winning entries from previous years, visit www.tsl.texas.gov/lettersaboutliterature. The website also features an Educator Resources page including printable bookmarks and student handouts, participation certificates, key dates, permission forms, and a step-by-step teaching guide featuring writing prompts.
The site also includes a Frequently Asked Questions page, student and teacher submission guidelines, letters from past winners, videos from authors, and the official contest rules.
For more information on Texas Center for the Book initiatives, a project of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, visit www.tsl.texas.gov/centerforthebook or contact Ms. Manley at rmanley@tsl.texas.gov or (512) 936-2505.
