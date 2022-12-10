The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is in search of sponsors and performers for next year’s “Concerts by the River” series. This is a series of four free concerts that will take place in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive.

Concerts will be held in the evening on the following dates: March 31, April 28, June 23, and Sept. 9. Each event hosts live music, as well as food and beverages available for purchase. This is a great opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy an evening of fun and dancing in our beautiful Louise Hays Park.

