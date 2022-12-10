The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is in search of sponsors and performers for next year’s “Concerts by the River” series. This is a series of four free concerts that will take place in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive.
Concerts will be held in the evening on the following dates: March 31, April 28, June 23, and Sept. 9. Each event hosts live music, as well as food and beverages available for purchase. This is a great opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy an evening of fun and dancing in our beautiful Louise Hays Park.
“The free ‘Concerts by the River’ series is an amazing event the Parks and Recreation Department puts on to bring people together to enjoy quality time with friends and family,” said Dylan Mork, recreation coordinator.
The success of “Concerts by the River” relies upon the generous financial support of the community. Investment in the program will be utilized to assist in paying the direct costs involved in producing and promoting the free concert series. Levels of support are as follows:
• $2,500 – Chart-Topper (Presenting Sponsorship);
• $1,500 – One-Hit Wonder (Associate Sponsorship);
• $500 – Featured Artist (Supporting Sponsorship).
In addition to sponsorships, applications are being accepted for performers. For a complete sponsorship packet or performer application, please visit www.kerrville tx.gov/ 1582/Concerts-By-The-River.
To apply as a performer, submit your application via e-mail to recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or come by our offices located at 2385 Bandera Hwy. For more information, call (830) 257-7300.
