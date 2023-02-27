HC Chorale to host ‘Classical Music Festival’ March 4

The Hill Country Chorale will host the annual Classical Music Festival, March 4 at 4 p.m. at The First Presbyterian Church of Kerrville.
The Festival will have selections from the Renaissance, Baroque, Romantic and Modern Periods. Favorite works of many well-known composers will be represented. This concert has a variety of choral pieces, as well as vocal solos and duets, and instrumental performances.
The Hill Country Chorale will perform six pieces. Traditional favorites will be two selections by George F. Handel, “Music, Spread Thy Voice Around” from “Solomon” and “Worthy Is The Lamb That Was Slain” from “The Messiah,” and J.S. Bach’s “Dona Nobis Pacem” from “Mass in B minor,” and F.J. Haydn’s “In Thee O Lord.. Two contemporary selections, “Lux Beata Trinitas” by Ola Gjeilo that features a clarinet solo and “Sing Me to Heaven” by Daniel E. Gawthrop will also be performed.
Vocal duets and solos will include: “Pie Jesu” from “Requiem” by Andrew Lloyd Weber, and “Barcarolle,” by Jacques Offenbach both duets for soprano and mezzo soprano, “An Chole,” by W.A. Mozart, soprano solo, and “Sebben, crudele,” by Antonio Caldara, mezzo soprano solo.
Instrumental selections will include “Fantasy on Passion Chorale,” by Fred B. Binkes, based on a tune by Hans for piano; “Aire on a G String,” by J.S. Bach for cello and “Rondo, Concerto for Clarinet and Piano in A Minor” by W.A. Mozart.
The event is free to the public but donations are gratefully accepted.
Please join us for a wonderful afternoon. For more information call Claire Rabson at (830) 367-5831 or email info@hillcountrychorale. com.
