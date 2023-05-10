The Kerrville City Council’s Eclipse Planning ad hoc committee will host the Solar Eclipse Community Q&A on May 11. The Community Q&A will be a panel discussion with committee chairs Ashlea Boyle, director of the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department, Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall, and Kerrville Fire Chief Eric Maloney. This event will allow the community to ask questions about the upcoming eclipses and gain insight into how to prepare for both eclipses.
An annular solar eclipse will occur on Oct. 14, 2023, and a total solar eclipse will take place on April 8, 2024. The path of totality for these events will travel across several regions of Texas, and the Hill Country finds itself in the middle of both. For this reason, the committee chairs want to provide an opportunity to educate the community and answer what questions they can. The Q&A will take place from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St. Additional events have been planned to provide multiple opportunities for community members and business owners to learn about the impact of the two eclipses on the city.
