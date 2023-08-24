The Museum of Western Art will once again open its doors on Saturday, Aug. 26 for Family Free Day, giving the community an opportunity to enjoy the museum, grounds, and final days of the Billy Schenck: Mystic Visions of the West exhibition, which closes on Sept. 2.

In addition, a special presenter, Roger Block, Ph.D., a Native American scholar and educator from Florida, will be on hand beginning at 10 a.m. with a selection of his artifacts to interact with visitors about his extensive collection of Native American artifacts.

