The Museum of Western Art will once again open its doors on Saturday, Aug. 26 for Family Free Day, giving the community an opportunity to enjoy the museum, grounds, and final days of the Billy Schenck: Mystic Visions of the West exhibition, which closes on Sept. 2.
In addition, a special presenter, Roger Block, Ph.D., a Native American scholar and educator from Florida, will be on hand beginning at 10 a.m. with a selection of his artifacts to interact with visitors about his extensive collection of Native American artifacts.
From 2 to 4 p.m., he will host an in-depth presentation on Native American culture, heritage and spirituality.
Block has been collecting for more than three decades from tribes in the Great Plains and Southwest.
He will showcase war shields, rattles, prayer pipes, an obsidian knife, a Native American blanket, and dolls and toys. The oldest piece he will bring is 19th-century Sioux fancy moccasins worn by a Sioux warrior before the Civil War and authenticated by the use of bison sinew rather than thread, which was introduced to the Plains region in the late 1800s. Another exceptional piece is a tribe war or spirit shield. “This is an example of the traditional shield used by the Potawatomi, a northern plains tribe of the upper Mississippi River in the Great Lakes region.”
Block will speak on his collection and “how each was used to support the culture's life-way and their approach to the Spiritual World.” His presentation weaves in interactions he has had with many tribal elders, including those from Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, Salk and Fox tribes. He will also describe the experience of participating in a Sweat Lodge, a structure built to contain steam and used as a method for cleansing and purifying the body. This moving experience was held on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation and led by Chief Phillip Whiteman Jr. (aka Yellowbird) a famous “warrior shaman.”
It is Block’s belief that “these Native American cultural artifacts are true objects-de-art and should be represented in museums, especially those dealing in the American West.”
Darrell Beauchamp, Executive Director of the Museum of Western Art, concurs. "The Museum of Western Art's mission of preserving our western heritage through art embraces the Native American heritage. Included in our permanent collection are works from Navajo/Ute sculptor Oreland Joe as well as the large bronze, ‘Winning the Iron Shirt,’ on loan from the City of Kerrville.” Beauchamp says these pieces “help us authenticate and educate our visitors on the Native American culture. We also have on display the original headdress worn by Comanche leader Quanah Parker, on loan from a private collector.”
The Museum of Western Art is located at 1550 Bandera Highway. For more information, call (830) 896-2553 or visit www.museumofwesternart.com.
