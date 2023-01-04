Jean Nunnally says she wrote “Success Without School” as a hybrid memoir of her strategy “unschooling” her children from birth until they were admitted to college.
“I use ‘unschooling’ because the word is evocative,” she says. “It describes a process of allowing children to learn through life experiences without imposed lessons. It’s different from homeschooling, in that there is no curriculum or planned lessons. My kids woke up when they were ready, and spent the day involved in projects they chose.”
She says she was part of an informal group of parents whose kids were all friends. Her children could choose to work on a project alone, or join with other kids for a group project. “For instance, one of the kids wanted to compete in a ‘Geography Bee.’ His mother asked the rest of the kids, ‘Who’s interested?’ The group of kids wanted to be in everything, to be with their friends, so the kids and moms talked about how to put the project together. They met once a week for maybe three months, then entered the event.”
Nunnally says her children also worked at home, with their own projects.
“My daughter, Carson, developed an early interest in music,” she says. “My son, Christian, started experimenting with paper planes and Lego robots. Later on he established his own hydroponic garden, and got into pyrotechnics, spending time in our garage building fireworks. Carson became an avid reader, and a writer, publishing poetry, playing the violin, and riding horses.”
She says, “Since my kids were never graded, or tested, or compared to each other or other children, they were happy all the time.”
Nunnally says as they approached the age for graduation, there was a family discussion about college. “We made going for a formal degree their choice, and both Carson and Christian chose to go. They took the state exams, and we worked backwards through their learning experience to produce a transcript. They both got into their first choice.”
Carson started at Vanderbilt studying violin performance, but switched to communication studies. Now, 28 years old, she is the brand director for TRG in Dallas, which has a four-decade record of building iconic brands. Christian chose Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Indiana, the number one school in undergraduate engineering for the last 24 years. He earned a degree in computer science and software engineering, and at 26 is a senior software engineer for National Instruments Corporation in Austin.
Nunnally says her aim with unschooling her children was to preserve the enthusiasm of the curious infant. “I trust that we all learn what we need to learn. Unschooling requires a great deal of trust and faith, and it’s not always easy. My mantra was to interfere as little as possible.”
She says the term “unschooling” was coined by John Holt, who compared it with kids in structured schools trying to please their teachers. He started a newsletter, “Growing Without Schooling,” and published it until his death in 1985. The publication was picked up by his protégé, Pat Farenga, who carried on until 2001.
Texas is very friendly to parents who want to homeschool, Nunnally says, and her kids were never “on the radar” when it came to local authorities.
“I wrote ‘Success Without School’ for three reasons,” she says. “First, I wanted to document what I did for my kids. Second, I wanted to give back to other families, so they know it works. Third, I wanted to inform and educate everyone about unschooling and show how and why it works. Ultimately, I want people to think about how we educate, and how we treat children in general. Information is on my website, www.successwithoutschool.com.”
Nunnally says she was born and raised in Alcoa, Tenn., part of the Knoxville Metropolitan Statistical Area, graduating from Alcoa High School in 1976. She earned a bachelor of science in finance from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, then worked for Shell Oil in Houston for 14 years. During that time, she spent two years on a temporary assignment in a lubricant plant in New Orleans. In 1987 she went to a company party, where a mutual friend introduced her to an electrical engineer, Todd Nunnally. Two weeks later the people she had bought her New Orleans house from invited her to go out on their sailboat, and she invited Todd as her plus-one.
She says she moved back to Houston in 1991, and when he moved to Houston in 1992 they were married. They had Carson in 1994, and Nunnally became a stay-at-home mom in 1995.
“Todd’s position required him to travel a lot,” she says. “COVID shut that down in 2020, and it became a good glide path for him to retire at the end of that year. He always liked Kerrville, but I had never been here, or lived in a small town. However, he convinced me to start looking around in February of 2021, we came house-hunting in April, and moved in July. Now I’m all-in. I love the clean air, the dark skies, and overall, the wonderfully friendly people.”
Following her motto to “Always stay curious,” Nunnally says for her “all-in” includes memberships in the Kerrville Genealogical Society, Toastmasters, the Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas, and Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
