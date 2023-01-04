Unschooling
Jean Nunnally sits on her back patio where she can enjoy the clean air, and at night the dark skies, of the Hill Country, holding her new book, “Success Without School.” Active in the community, she says overall the best feature of Kerrville is the friendly people.

Jean Nunnally says she wrote “Success Without School” as a hybrid memoir of her strategy “unschooling” her children from birth until they were admitted to college.

“I use ‘unschooling’ because the word is evocative,” she says. “It describes a process of allowing children to learn through life experiences without imposed lessons. It’s different from homeschooling, in that there is no curriculum or planned lessons. My kids woke up when they were ready, and spent the day involved in projects they chose.”

