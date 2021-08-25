Beck Gipson is the new Precinct 2 Commissioner

Beck Gipson says the main reason he applied to replace retiring Tom Moser, as the commissioner for Precinct 2, was to give the county judge a non-political option.
“I wanted him to be able to appoint someone who wasn’t going to run for reelection in 2022,” Gipson said. “I’m glad three other people also stepped forward, and that Judge Kelly chose that course. Now the candidates who want to run will have an even playing field.”
But Gipson says he also wants to serve because of an abiding appreciation for conservation. “My father, Fred Gipson, had a deep love for this country, and wrote many books set in the West, including ‘Old Yeller.’ My mother, Tommie, was his researcher and editor, working alongside him, and today would probably be a co-author. I learned to look at America the same way.” He still has the reference library his parents collected to research their books.
He says that led him to serve two terms on the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, appointed by the Texas governor in 1985 and 1995. “Back then, UGRA was the agency Kerr County chose to regulate septic tanks, and I oversaw the transition when the county took over that environmental responsibility in the late 90s.”
He says he also served terms on Kerrville’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
This time he says he’s walking into the County Court without an agenda, ready to take whatever comes along. “I expect to spend lots of time in the next week or two studying, finding out what the county can and can’t do. Texas counties are bound by state law as to what rules and ordinances they can pass and enforce, particularly when it comes to subdivision rules.”
But he says he brings to the job a feel for the area. “I’ve been a citizen of Kerr County since 1973, and I’ve spent most of the time as a real estate appraiser. I know how things work across the county, and how people think. Precinct 2 is a diverse precinct, from country ranches, to Center Point, to Comanche Trace, to Riverhill. Water is a big concern across the area. And it lies on the eastern front of the county, so it’s experiencing the urban push from San Antonio and Austin. As a commissioner I will need to be accessible to all of the people.”
Gipson says he took office Monday. Retiring commissioner Tom Moser attended his last County Commissioner meeting, with Gipson sworn in at the end. He will serve about 14 months, through a county election that looks to have a crowded field, until the Precinct 2 voters select a new representative.
He says he was born in Brady, because at the time there was no hospital in Mason. “I grew up in Mason, playing football and participating in Future Farmers of America and all that, and graduated from Mason High School in 1963. I attended Texas Tech University off and on, in between working, until 1967, worrying about a draft deferral. In 1967 I ‘decided how I was going to go to Vietnam’ by becoming a warrant officer and helicopter pilot.”
He flew missions around Vietnam from July of 1968 to June of 1969, earning a Bronze Star, then returned to the U.S. and taught new pilots at Ft. Wolters until his discharge.
“When I returned to Texas Tech I was a lot more motivated,” he says. “I earned a bachelor of science in agriculture economics in 1972. The emphasis was on rural sociological economics, which was more aligned with land appraisal.” He moved to Dallas and became a commodities broker, for a company that ended up being Dupont-Walston, for two years.
Then, in August of 1973, Fred Gipson died. “We were tired of Dallas, and my family decided to move to Mason, Kerrville, or Fredericksburg. I took a position at Hill Country Savings and Loan, and ended up starting their appraisal department. I went out on my own in 1979, appraising property, including housing, commercial, and ranchland. Now I’m more a buyer/agent for property transactions, and my son-in-law Clint Shields does the appraising.”
Gipson says in 1994 he met Sue Lewis at a dance hall located where LaFours is now. “We were both with friends, but I recognized her from High School, and we reconnected. We were married in 1996.”
He says Sue worked for several years as a special education and elementary teacher, and then became an elementary school counselor. She retired as a counselor at Nimitz Elementary after 30 years. In retirement, she had a second career in real estate and was partner with Gipson. She passed away in 2015.
He says between them they have three children. Ben Gipson now lives in Austin, where he trains dogs for a living. Their first daughter, Kim Shields, works in human resources for the Texas Legislative Council. She and her husband, Clint, live in Dripping Springs. Besides spending a day or two a week in Gipson’s office and doing most of his appraising research on his home computer, Clint is the radio voice of Texas State University football and basketball games. Their second daughter, Krista Roberts, owns Roberts Speech Therapy Services near Peterson Health. Her husband, Rance, does real estate work for Pedernales Electric Cooperative in the Junction area. Rance’s father, Delbert Roberts, is the Kimball County Judge.
Gipson says among them he has five grandchildren, Braden, Reid, Mason, Fisher, and Luke.
“I like to be outside a lot,” Gipson says. “I spend time with my grandkids and run a small cattle operation in Junction. I love this country.”
