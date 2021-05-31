Art2Heart is offering a three-Saturday “Summer Camp 2021” for kids ages five and up, that climaxes in two performances of Disney musical numbers and a chance to record on a CD in a studio.
The three Saturday classes will be June 5, 12 and 19, at locations to be announced.
The final performances are scheduled June 26 and 27.
The registration deadline was Tuesday, May 11. Call for information. Director Lorraine LeMon said the cost is free.
The musical numbers are expected to include songs from the musicals “Frozen,” “Aladdin,” “Lion King,” “The Greatest Showman,” “The Prince of Egypt,” and “The Jungle Book.”
Parents can sign children up for this at www.Art2Heart.org.
Other information can be found by calling (830) 792-3338; or visiting the Art2Heart area of the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center (co-sponsor) downtown at 228 Earl Garrett St. during the regular hours for the arts center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
There also is a QR code on posters advertising this series of classes, for those with accessible cell phones.
