Teacher Feature: Savannah Sanchez

School: Hal Peterson Middle School.
Subject taught: Special education inclusion.
Years teaching: One year as an aide and three years as a teacher.
Years at school/district: Four years.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in multidisciplinary studies from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I wanted to be a veterinarian until I got a summer job at the Texas Lions Camp. After the first year I decided I wanted to make an impact with kids the year around, more than in the summer.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Working with the kids. They humble me, and they are the future generation who will be taking care of us.
Hardest part of teaching: The gaps COVID created, where I wondered if the children had people at home who loved them, and were they being fed and supported, and were okay.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: The school district can only supply the resources that are available. There are limits on what we can use.
Other duties at school: I am the Spike cheerleader and spirit sponsor, and the co-department chair for the special education department.
Hobbies/interests: I love to spend time with my family and friends, and throwing in frequent naps.
Personal history: My father, Joseph Sanchez, was an engineer for the railroad, so while I was born in Corpus Christi, we moved around a lot. We finally settled in the Valley, in San Benito. I went to the South Texas High School for Health Professions in nearby Mercedes, and graduated in 2013. I came to Schreiner University for college, and that’s when I found a summer job at the Lions Camp, and decided to become a teacher. While at Schreiner I took a tour of Tivy High School. I graduated in the fall of 2017, and worked for the YMCA. Then I found a position as an aide in Fredericksburg for a semester, and came to KISD as an aide in the fall of 2018. I became a teacher in the spring of 2019. My dad moved to Kerrville, and commutes to Austin for the railroad, and my mom, Cynthia Sanchez, still lives in the Valley. I have two dogs, Chi and Maggie, and three cats, Luther, D.C., and Cali, all rescues.
