Teacher Feature: Genie King

Genie King
School: Daniels Elementary School.
Subject taught: Second grade.
Years teaching: Seven years, one as a paraprofessional, six as a teacher.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in criminal justice from Sam Houston State University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I was inspired by my third-grade teacher, Mrs. Trigfted.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I love the lightbulb moment, when I’ve been going over and over something, and the student finally gets it.
Hardest part of teaching: We set very high expectations on our kids, and it seems like there are more every year.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to give kids more of a chance to be kids.
Other duties at school: I don’t have any extra duties yet.
Hobbies/interests: I like to go camping, and I love it that there is more camping available here. I also read a lot of true crime and historical fiction.
Personal history: I was born in Los Angeles, but my father was in sales and we moved six times before I was 16 years old. I graduated from Cypress Creek High School, in Houston, in 2007. I earned my degree from SHSU, then worked for Willowbrook Mall for 10 years. My roommate, Anjelica Vest, introduced me to a high-school friend, Jared King. He invited me to watch movies at his apartment, along with Anjelica and her boyfriend. Jared and I were married March 8, 2014. I started my education career as a paraprofessional for Yeager Elementary School for a year. I became a teacher in 2017, which was the “year of Harvey,” at Sheldon Early Childhood Academy. After five years, we visited Willow City, and we found we liked the Hill Country. I found KISD and applied, and now I’m at Tom Daniels. Jared and I have two children, Allison, a second-grader here at Daniels, and Parker, who is three years old and goes to the Tivy Child Development Center. We also have a 12-year-old pit bull named Geux, and we’re looking to buy a house in Kerrville.
