Texas Railroad Commission Chairman Wayne Christian will be the featured speaker at the Hill Country Republican Club meeting planned for Tuesday, Jan. 19 at the Kroc Center.
Christian, a lifelong conservative businessman, was elected as the 50th Texas Railroad Commissioner in November, 2016. Since taking office, Christian has been appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission as the official representative of Texas.
The 5:30 p.m. meeting will feature a buffet meal, served by masked servers. Social distancing will be in place and all guests are asked to wear masks until seated. Only four seats will be available per table.
Reservations are required and can be made online by visiting www.hillcountryrepublicanclub. org or by calling 890-1668.
