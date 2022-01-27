NBHB to perform Saturday

Hill Country favorites the New Buddy Holly Band will be back on stage at the Cailloux Theater on Saturday. Their 11th Cailloux concert gets started at 7:30 p.m.
Since getting together on the stage of Ingram's Point Theatre 11 years ago, The New Buddy Holly Band has earned a reputation for high-energy shows that celebrate their namesake and all of the pioneers in Rock and Roll from the '50's and early '60's.
For years, the band has made an annual appearance at the Cailloux Theater, often to standing-room-only audiences.
This year's concert promises its audience a mix of great hits from the early years of Rock and Roll, including music by their namesake as well as dozens of other hit-makers including Little Richard, Fats Domino, Ray Charles, Elvis, the Big Bopper, the Beatles, the Beach Boys and more.
"We always want to give the fans their favorites, and we always love working on new material from the annals of great Rock and Roll," said group founder Greg Bitkower. "Every year it's a brand new show with lots of time for the familiar hits."
Tickets to enjoy the New Buddy Holly Band are priced from $25 to $40, and can be purchased by visiting or calling the Cailloux Box Office at (830) 896-9393.
Regular box office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, but phone messages can be left at any time.
Tickets can also be reserved online by visiting CaillouxPerformingArts.com. Note that convenience fees apply to all online sales.
The New Buddy Holly Band is presented by Playhouse 2000, Inc. managers, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater.
More information, including other performances coming to the Cailloux, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
