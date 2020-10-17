Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie is leading a new six-week session of “The Gathering – Bringing God into everyday life,” which began Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Kroc Center; and the public is invited to register and attend the free Thursday meetings.
The public is invited to attend the free sessions, which will be held from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. each Thursday evening for six weeks (through Nov. 12) in the Kroc Center Banquet Room on Holdsworth Drive. There will be no class on Oct. 29.
Themes are planned to include community; relationship; and truth, hope and joy.
Topics will include:
• Living much loved;
• The Power of Forgiveness;
• Kindness in a Harsh World;
• Practicing Truth;
• Living in Uncertainty Without Fear.
Child care is available.
Maxwell-Rambie is a speaker and columnist for several newspapers including the Hill Country Community Journal, “sharing transparently and bringing God into everyday life.”
For more information and registration, call (830) 377-8061 or visit kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com; or themaxwellminutes.blogspot.com.
