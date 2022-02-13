Teacher Feature: Jeanne Hilsabeck

School: Our Lady of the Hills College Prep.
Subject taught: Mathematics.
Years teaching: 34 years.
Years at school/district: 20 years. I’m the only OLH original faculty member left.
College: I have a bachelor of science from the University of Texas in electrical engineering; a master of science in mathematics, and a master of arts in educational leadership, from the University of Texas San Antonio; and a master of education in curriculum and instruction from the American College of Education.
Reason you chose a career in education: In 1980 I fell in love with working at summer camps, and working as a teacher left my summers free for that.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Forming a relationship with students and watching their growth and achievements over the years.
Hardest part of teaching: I’ve been doing it long enough I don’t find any of it difficult.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to eliminate the distractions of electronic devices, where games give lots of opportunities for misuse, and social media.
Other duties at school: I am the dean of academics, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools academic and fine arts coordinator, and the director of the TAPPS State Academic Meet.
Hobbies/interests: I love working at Camp Honey Creek, and reading.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Austin, and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1979. I went to the University of Texas, and started working at Friday Mountain Girls Camp in 1980, where I fell in love with camping. Our girls had dances each week with the boys at Friday Mountain Boys Camp, and I met Guy Hilsabeck, who was working there. He took me on our first date to a concert at a dance hall, and we were married Jan. 2, 1982. Friday Mountain closed in 1984, and I took a job at Camp Arrowhead, where we fell in love with the Hill Country. When I graduated from UT I began teaching at Comfort High School, and we moved here in 1986. I worked summers at Camp Arrowhead from 1985 to the summer of 2001, until it reopened as Camp Honey Creek in the summer of 2002. I still spend my summers working there. After teaching for three years, I took two years off to earn my first masters degree. I taught for 11 years at Notre Dame Catholic School. I came to OLH in August of 2002, when it opened with 19 students. Now we’re getting ready to celebrate our 20th anniversary with 86 students, and room for more. Guy and I have two grown daughters. Kristin is a kindergarten teacher in College Station, and Kathryn lives in Spring Branch, where she works as a caretaker for her grandmother, Jean Klaerner.
