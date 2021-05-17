The Kerr Arts & Cultural Center will host an “Acrylic Workshop” with Vickie McMillan-Hayes featuring “Wildlife, Nature and Texture.”
McMillan will facilitate the workshop June 10-12 daily, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break.
In McMillan-Hayes’ acrylic workshop, students will discover new approaches, techniques and text- ures for creating dynamic paintings.
Students will also learn how to take a reference photo and edit to create the best painting including; form, composition, design and color to create drama, how to see values, and the importance of light from concept to completion.
McMillan-Hayes will also discuss an element of contemporary realism, impressionism and abstraction to enhance paintings.
Students will discover how to recreate and apply texture using different substrate to create the most dramatic effect. She will also be available before or after to critique your work and bring it to the next level.
Artists of all levels of experience are welcome.
The cost of the workshop is $300. Supplies are not included and a supply list will be provided on vickiemcmillan.com. A non-refundable deposit of $100 is required and due by June 1, with the balance due by June 8.
Space is limited and interested students are encouraged to call 895-2911 to register for the workshop.
