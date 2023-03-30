The landscape of American theater is constantly changing; growing to accommodate new voices and fresh points of view.  As Kerrville’s Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 wants to be sure its volunteers and patrons get the chance to experience these current themes.

The company is starting a new series of modern plays to offer those experiences this month when Playhouse NOW! kicks off with “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” an award-winning comedy/drama by Sarah Ruhl.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.