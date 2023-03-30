The landscape of American theater is constantly changing; growing to accommodate new voices and fresh points of view. As Kerrville’s Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 wants to be sure its volunteers and patrons get the chance to experience these current themes.
The company is starting a new series of modern plays to offer those experiences this month when Playhouse NOW! kicks off with “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” an award-winning comedy/drama by Sarah Ruhl.
“Playhouse NOW! will focus on bringing new, exciting plays to both our volunteers and our audience,” said P2K Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. “With this one title in our year, we’ll expand our offerings into things that are outside of what our regular season presents.”
“We’ve set this apart as a new series because we want to signal that this play, and others that will come in this series in the future, are different from the things we normally do. They’re a bit edgier, with more current sensibilities, a younger voice. We won’t shy away from things that might give a play a “PG” or even an “R” rating.”
Sarah Ruhl’s “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” is an absurd tale about a young woman whose life is changed by the chance intersection of her life with that of a man she doesn’t know. It explores the role played by modern technology in both connecting people and keeping them apart.
The Playhouse NOW! presentation of “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” will open in the VK Garage Theater on Friday, April 14 for a three-weekend run. It features Becca Bigott, Cher Duffin, Treston Mack, Brandon Newton, Tasha Remschel, and Sarah Shodrock in the leading role of “Jean.” It’s directed by Amy Goodyear, with Darcey Wagner, stage manager.
General admission tickets are $24, and can be reserved at CaillouxPerformingArts.com or by phone at (830) 896-9393, or purchased at the door.
In addition to being Kerrville’s community theater, Playhouse 2000 manages the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts on behalf of the City of Kerrville. More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
