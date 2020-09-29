Teacher Feature: Tiffenee Nagy

Tiffenee Nagy
School: Peterson Middle School.
Subject taught: Eighth grade mathematics and algebra 1.
Years teaching: Three years.
Years at school/district: Two years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in education, with a concentration in mathematics education, from Baylor University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I originally wanted to be a psychiatrist. But an amazing math teacher, Prof. Nguyen, showed me that helping students learn from different teachers in different ways was exciting.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I get to connect with kids, who are each unique, and get to know them in different ways.
Hardest part of teaching: Math being a testing subject. Testing restricts the time spent in different subjects. It’s great at the end of the school year, when we can go back and study subjects more deeply.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I’d like to have more time and more flexibility in subjects. I think we push kids too hard toward the college track. We need to expose them to other tracks.
Other duties at school: I’m the assistant robotics coach, and I keep the statistics books for basketball games.
Hobbies/interests: I read all kinds of things, but I like reading Young Adult fiction to stay in touch with the kids, and historical fiction. I love to hike Enchanted Rock, and I’m still looking for a favorite trail in Kerrville.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Kerrville. I started elementary school at Starkey, then was one of the first students to open Tally Elementary. My mom, Julie Nagy, was the first secretary at Tally. I graduated from Tivy High School in 2014, then went to Baylor. My best friend from Kerrville was Bethany Brown, and she and I taught together in New Braunfels for a year, then returned to Kerrville together. After I started at HPMS I met Michael Freeman, another Peterson teacher. We both worked at Wolfmueller's Books, and volunteered at basketball games. I didn’t even know we were dating for a while, but it got to the point where we decided to get puppies together. On July 31 we went to get Maverick and Murphy, both females, and Michael had put bandanas on them that said, “Marry my Dad.” So now we’re engaged.
