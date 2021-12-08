Busy retired

Larry W. Howard says he retired from his job as a government contractor in 2014, but he’s been busier now than he was then.
“I worked for Southern Ordnance Industries, which became Lasmer Industries, from 1987 to 2014, 25 years. We manufactured and distributed mostly military vehicle parts, like for the Humvee. We had about 100 employees, and our revenues were about $28 million per year. I started as a salesman and moved up to vice-president.”
Howard says he was born and raised in Fort Worth, and has never lived outside Texas. He attended Eastern Hills High School, where he was the sports editor of the school newspaper and worked on the Annual staff, but he actually graduated from Cleburn High School in 1981. His best friend at EHHS was David Hickey, who had an older sister.
He says, “Diana Hickey and I didn’t start dating until after I graduated, since back then a girl didn’t go with someone from a lower class. But I asked her to go see ‘Superman II.’ We got married and moved to Kerrville, where her parents lived, in 1982. I went to Schreiner University for two semesters, then entered the workforce.”
Howard says his first job was managing the Hunt Store for his father-in-law, Mike Hickey. Then he went to work for Southern Ordnance when the owner, M.H. Latimer, moved the company here from Fort Worth.
“That’s when I started having fun,” he says. “My grandfather-in-law, Col. Jack Fournier, talked me into joining the Chamber of Commerce Board in 1993. I got interested in developing the East end of Kerrville. I served on the City Council from 2003 to 2005. I was appointed to the Economic Improvement Council in 2009, and was there when we voted to fund the River Trail. That was a big help in connecting East Kerrville and Schreiner University to the rest of the city.”
They also helped pass the reuse water pond, impounding water that otherwise would have been discharged into the Guadalupe River. “That’s 100 million gallons of treated water that nobody but Kerrville controls. Right now it’s used for landscaping, reducing the water we would otherwise have to produce, but down the road we can do anything we want with it. Given changes in state water use rules, we probably couldn’t get it approved today.”
He says he started being involved in developing rental property, including the River Trail Cottages. He also helped write the 2050 Plan, and while on the Code Review Committee he was part of the biggest zoning change in recent history. “We simplified it greatly, reducing the number of different zones from 46 to 16.”
“But my most rewarding task was as president of the Arcadia Live Board, when we oversaw the construction project that finally reopened the theater as an active venue.”
He says he’s also developing 14 residential condos on the Guadalupe River, he’s building four rental homes on C Street, and working on a development in Hunt. He has opened two bed and breakfast cottages, renovating one existing East-end home, and moving the Edson Kerrcrafters homestead to a lot near his office. “We just had a couple stay in the Edson House while visiting Kerrville relatives. They had a bunch of kids over, and threw a big party. They’re already looking at coming back.”
The East end is something of a family project, he says. One of his brothers, Lee Howard, owns Monroe’s East End Grill; and his other brother, Jim Howard, owns Wilson’s Ice House.
Howard says right now he’s in the second year of a five-year term on the KPUB Board, and has just become a member of the Dietert Center Board.
“I’m trying to slow down, but it’s hard,” he says. “My step-father and my mother, Norman and Joyce Miller, moved to Kerrville in 2019, and I found them a house on Guadalupe Street near the Dietert Center. It’s wonderful, like Mom has a country club across the street. She has lunch at the center, and participates in activities. When I told her I had been invited to join the board, Mom said, ‘You just have to’.”
Howard says he and Diana have two daughters, both Tivy High School graduates. Blair Howard lives in Ohio with two of Howard’s grandchildren, 10-year-old Caroline, and seven-year-old Henry. Katie Howard Thompson and her husband, Kerrville firefighter Corbin, have the newest Howard granddaughter, seven-month-old Georgia.
When he’s not working or visiting grandchildren, Howard says he’s an avid wing-hunter, going after quail, dove, duck, or whatever else flies. He also plays golf at the Riverhill Club course, and his family is active at First United Methodist Church.
