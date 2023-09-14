KPUB announces events for ‘Public Power Week’
Buy Now

KPUB crew leader-lineman Josh Whitworth with bucket truck ride participants during Public Power Week in 2022.

 Aaron Yates

Every year, the first week of October is nationally recognized as “Public Power Week.” More than 2,000 not-for-profit electric utilities provide electricity to more than 49 million people nationwide. Kerrville Public Utility Board will join these utilities Oct. 1-7 to celebrate the benefits of public power, and salute the folks who keep our community’s lights on.

Some of the most notable benefits of public power are local control, reliable service and competitive, low rates. As a not-for-profit, community-owned utility company, decisions about how our utility is run and operated are made right here in Kerrville. KPUB isn’t motivated by profits because the utility company doesn’t answer to shareholders - instead, we answer to our customers.

