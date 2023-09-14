KPUB announces events for ‘Public Power Week’

Every year, the first week of October is nationally recognized as “Public Power Week.” More than 2,000 not-for-profit electric utilities provide electricity to more than 49 million people nationwide. Kerrville Public Utility Board will join these utilities Oct. 1-7 to celebrate the benefits of public power, and salute the folks who keep our community’s lights on.
Some of the most notable benefits of public power are local control, reliable service and competitive, low rates. As a not-for-profit, community-owned utility company, decisions about how our utility is run and operated are made right here in Kerrville. KPUB isn’t motivated by profits because the utility company doesn’t answer to shareholders - instead, we answer to our customers.
“KPUB cares a great deal about being responsive to our customers,” said Mike Wittler, KPUB general manager & CEO. “Because we serve our friends and neighbors, it’s important to provide reliable and affordable power to them. We’re proud to be a community-owned electric service provider whose citizens have the power in their hands.”
This year will mark 36 years of KPUB being Kerrville’s community-owned, not-for-profit electric utility company. Today, KPUB has 57 employees, nine substations, and six community solar systems that serve more than 24,000 customers across its 146-square-mile service area.
We invite you to celebrate with us during Public Power Week while we share with you all the ways KPUB is helping power a better community for us all. Slated activities will include:
Join us for our Third Annual Bucket Truck Ride Event on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This will be a free community event hosted in Louise Hays Park with family-friendly activities that will include taking a ride in one of KPUB’s bucket trucks, line worker tool displays, photo ops with our linemen, face painting, children’s energy education stations, drawings, and more.
KPUB will provide free food and refreshments, snow cones and free T-shirts while supplies last.
Stop by the KPUB lobby during Public Power Week, M-F between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., for free cookies, LED light bulbs (limit of four per customer), 2024 calendars, and an opportunity to enter to win a smart Nest thermostat (free installation, plus a bonus HVAC system inspection and tune-up).
The smart thermostat package winner will be drawn at 1 p.m. at the end of the bucket truck ride event (the winner does not need to be present to win).
Power Hour, solar field tours
Join KPUB’s team on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. for a presentation in the KPUB Board Room on all things power-related at KPUB. Learn about KPUB’s storied history, rates, SmartHub customer app, and special programs KPUB offers to help customers save energy and money.
At the end of the program, an optional tour will be available to learn about KPUB’s community solar fields and see one of the fields in person. RSVP is required to attend. Email abueche@kpub.com to register for the Power Hour event.
Children’s coloring contest
KPUB’s coloring contest is open to all participants in first to fourth grade for fall 2023. Submissions will be accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 27 (limit of one entry). The top entries will be displayed, and the winner will be announced during KPUB’s Bucket Truck Ride Event on Oct. 7. The contest winner will receive a $50 Amazon gift card and be featured in KPUB’s Energy Hub Newsletter.
For more information on Public Power Week and event activities, please visit kpub.com/publicpowerweek. For questions, contact KPUB at (830) 257-3050.
