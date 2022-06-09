June ‘trio’ sure to thrill audiences

June is a busy month at Kerrville's Cailloux Theater, the Hill Country's destination for arts and entertainment. Three very special events are planned this month.
School teachers and those who know and love them are snapping up tickets to see "The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour," which will visit the Cailloux on Thursday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Comics nationally famous for their internet presence will join forces live on stage for an evening of laughs to help relieve the stress of life in the classroom.
The show includes sets by such on-line stars as Mr. Thomas English, David Siebold, Miss Smith, KC Mac and Honest Teacher Vibes, all internet sensations who bring out the funny side of life for teachers and everyone who knows a teacher.
Tickets for "The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour" range from $30 to $50.
Two days later, on Saturday, June 18, country music's Dion Pride, son of super-star Charlie Pride and now a star in his own right, will play the Cailloux Theater at 7:30 p.m.
Pride's show honors his father's music, and highlights his mastery of classic country sounds mixed with the more modern style he has become famous for. Show time is 7:30, and tickets range from $20 to $45.
The next week, the Cailloux stage will be filled by Austin-based trio "Sister Golden Hair," three successful solo artists who have come together to re-create the harmonies of 60's and 70's rock.
The group has created unique arrangements of hits by the Eagles, CCR, Linda Ronstadt; Orleans; America; Peter, Paul and Mary; James Taylor; Elvis Presley; Fleetwood Mac; the Beatles; Kansas; Bob Dylan; Cat Stevens; the Rolling Stones; and many more.
"Sister Golden Hair" will appear on Saturday, June 25th at 7:30. Tickets are priced from just $15 to $30.
As the Cailloux Theater's summer continues into July, Classic Country hit-maker Janie Fricke returns by popular demand. Fricke last played Kerrville in 2017 to a large, appreciative crowd. She and her band will be on stage Sunday, July 10 at 3 p.m., with tickets priced from $20 to $45.
Tickets for all these and other events at the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts are available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
To avoid on-line convenience fees, guests are encouraged to visit the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, Monday to Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or to call the Box Office at (830) 896-9393 anytime, leaving a message if calling outside window hours.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters, is managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000, also Kerrville's Community Theater. More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
