Retired Major General Rob Walter is the Director of Strategic Initiatives for Military Affairs at Schreiner University. He says that involves working with the Institute’s Director Shannon DeVille to keep Schreiner’s military programs on track for success.
“It’s easy to take the easy path,” he says. “Strategy is necessary so we pay attention to the balance, so each program stays in focus.”
He lists four separate initiatives under the military umbrella; the military academy prep school, college Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, the veteran’s resource center, and the university’s leadership program.
The first two of those prepare students for a military career, he says. The military prep school takes young men and women who have graduated high school and prepares them to enter one of the five U.S. military academies; Army, Air Force, Navy, Merchant Marine, or Coast Guard. Command Sergeant Major Roosevelt Nettles, retired after 29 years, is the coordinator for the Military Academy Prep School.
The ROTC program, in conjunction with University of Texas San Antonio’s Air Force ROTC, commissions college graduates as a second lieutenant. Students travel to UTSA two days a week for that training.
“The veterans’ resource center has a different focus,” Walter says. “Men and women who have already served in the military come to Schreiner looking to further their education. But these non-traditional students can face roadblocks, both with basic procedures and with fitting in alongside younger traditional students who may not share their history or interests.
“We want to take better care of our veteran students and their families. We can assist them to fill out necessary forms to get the benefits they’ve earned, help them find adequate housing or part-time jobs, and provide a place to ‘hang out’ with other veterans. They can find the camaraderie they were used to in the service as they identify with other vets.”
He says the Schreiner leadership program expands military training to civilian-minded students. “You don’t have to serve in the military to be a leader. The university offers classes that stay true to a military focus, but can lead to an associate’s degree or a double major in leadership, as an alternative to the academy prep curriculum.”
Walter says the Schreiner military program’s motto is, “Preparing leaders for tomorrow, while honoring those who have served.”
In addition to his duties at Schreiner, Walter says he spends a lot of days in Washington, D.C. working through his military consulting business, and others working his 10-acre farm near Ingram.
He says he was born and raised in Frankfurt, Ky. He grew up with Kimberly Craycroft. “Our first date was to a junior high dance in 1976, the ‘Saturday Night Live’ era, but we went to different high schools. We each got married, then didn’t find each other until years later.”
When he graduated from Frankfort High School in 1980, he says he enlisted in the Kentucky Army National Guard. He attended Carson–Newman University, taking ROTC, and was commissioned at Western Kentucky University in 1982. He took advanced studies at the State University of New York from 1983 to 1984. As a second lieutenant in the Artillery he was stationed first in Germany, then returned to the U.S. and served with the 82nd Airborne until 1988.
Walter says in 1988 he changed branches to Military Intelligence. He worked for human intelligence organizations, cultivating relationships with people in different parts of the world to gain insight on the information needed for operations.
He says, “In 1992 Kimberly and I reconnected. I told her I was in the Army. But I was working undercover in Military Intelligence, with long hair and such. She was a nurse, and the National Guard doctor she was working for convinced her I couldn’t be telling the truth. I had to show her my pay stubs. It worked, though, and we married in 1993.”
He says they have a daughter, Shelby, married to William Bowman last November, and they have a daughter, Everly. The Walters’ son, Robert Walter III, works for TTI in Fort Worth, a specialist in electronic component distribution.
Walter says he went to Afghanistan in 2009, when he was on the general’s selection list, and when he got his brigadier’s star became the deputy commanding general for the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command. He earned his second star, as a major general, working as the deputy assistant chief of staff for intelligence at the Pentagon. He ended up working for the Central Intelligence Agency as the assistant director of operations for National Clandestine Services for Command Humint, until he retired in the summer of 2017.
He says it took them two years to find their retirement home. “Actually, Kimberly found it. I was on a plane to D.C. when she texted me, ‘You need to look at this.’ Now we live on our 10 Hill Country acres, and she is working as a hospice nurse. We still tease each other as to who went to the worst high school, but I remember that she spent a lot of time waiting for me to come home. So it’s her turn, and I need to be there. Our parents still live in Frankfurt, so now we travel together.”
Walter says he lives by the Golden Rule; “Treat others like you want to be treated.”
