Habitat for Humanity, Kerr County, presents the “13th Annual Charity Golf Tournament 2020” on Sept. 28 at Riverhill Country Club, a one-day tournament with six levels of sponsorships, to benefit Habitat Kerr County’s home-building and ownership goals.
Player registration deadline is Sept, 25, and the tournament participation is limited to 120 players.
Registration at the club house will be at 11 a.m.
The hamburger lunch will be served at noon, followed by the shotgun start, and the social after the tournament.
The organization also is accepting donations from area citizens who are unable to be players.
Players receive lunch, range balls, green fees and cart, socializing after golf that includes cocktails, appetizers, games and awards.
Prizes will be awarded for men’s and women’s longest drive, closest to the pin, and the hole in one contest, in addition to net and gross score winners.
Sponsorship levels start at $150 for individual players.
Others are tee/green sign with logo, $150; scoreboard/beverage cart, $300; team with four players, $600; Craftsman with four players, banner and tee sign, $1,000; and Master Craftsman with eight players, banner and tee sign, $1,500.
Title sponsors for this tournament are Centennial Bank and Kerrville Public Utility Board; and the hole-in-one sponsor is Crenwelge GMC.
Habitat leaders have a sign-up form; and those who want to sign up as players can make checks payable to Habitat Kerr County, P.O. Box 294566, Kerrville, TX 78029-4566.
Visit the website at www.habitatkerr.org; or call 792-4844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.