Wearing three hats

Amber Burress has had a full schedule over the last three months. She says it started in November, when as the H-E-B Pharmacy manager she oversaw the move from the old store to the new one.
It continued in December, when H-E-B received a shipment of 100 COVID-19 vaccines, and Burress met each Kerrville Fire Department shift to inoculate the EMTs, then vaccinated staff at Kerrville doctors’ offices.
January brought stock shows, where Burress and her husband, Sam, run the West Kerr County club. Then Burress, a HCDJLSA committee member, helped put on the Kerr County show. In addition, she’s still involved in Kerr County planning for when more of the vaccine arrives.
Burress says it was exciting to move into the new, much larger pharmacy, balanced with keeping track of all the regulations that had to be observed.
She says, “In the old store we had to do without a drive-through for a year, and now we have that back. We can work more efficiently in the larger space, and we even have room to grow as we serve more customers. In the new space we can offer curbside pickup when customers order ahead, and we also have a pre-pay option that shortens the time customers have to wait in line. That’s particularly helpful if someone is sick, and needs their prescription quickly, but doesn’t want to have to come in the store.”
Burress says there are 16 people working in the new space. She is one of three full-time pharmacists, and they also have one part-time pharmacist. They are assisted by nine registered pharmacy technicians, and four pharmacy care representatives.
The new pharmacy operates much as the old one did, she says, but looking back over her career there have been many changes. “Back when I started as a pharmacy tech, prescriptions were either called in by the physician or faxed. Everything was tracked on paper hard copies. All the numbers involved were copied by hand, and the medications were counted by hand. Now everything is on computers, including faxes. Numbers are scanned. We have a ‘robot’ that counts out our 200 most-filled medications. It’s much more efficient and accurate.”
She adds that in 2021 they are looking forward to the roll-out of a new electronic prescription program coordinating between physicians and the pharmacy that will be the next step in serving customers.
Burress says she was born in San Angelo, but her family moved back and fourth between there and Sonora until she was in the eighth grade. That’s when they moved to Kerrville, and she started at Peterson Middle School.
While she was attending Tivy High School, Burress says she lettered with the Antler Band Color Guard. She graduated in 1999. Then, when she was 18, Judge Spencer Brown awarded Burress custody of her three younger siblings, then 15, 13, and eight.
Burress says, “I had three kids to support, so I was working two or three jobs, including one in the Gibson’s toy section. Back then Gibson’s had a pharmacy, and one day the pharmacist, Mr. Jim Angel, asked me if I was interested in working there. It was enough of a raise that I could work only one job, so I said ‘yes.’ That was in 2000, and it was the first year that a pharmacy technician had to pass a state exam, so I became one of the first registered pharmacy technicians in Texas.”
She says she worked for Gibson’s for a year, then took a position as a tech at H-E-B in January of 2001. “H-E-B has great benefits, and it’s fun there. We’re the ‘hometown store’ in Kerrville, where H-E-B started, and the people are amazing.”
Burress decided being a tech wasn’t enough, so she says she started training as a pharmacist in 2004. “My boyfriend, Sam Burress, was in Austin, and at the time that was the closest school. So I transferred to an H-E-B there and started.”
She says they met when Sam was playing with the Scott Rotge Band. She went to a concert with Thomas and Patty Broughton, who knew Sam. “For a while we hung out as couples. Then Sam and I took a vacation trip to Tennessee. On the way back, in November of 2004, we just stopped in Hot Springs, Ark., and got married. Then we called family.”
About that time Incarnate Word University in San Antonio opened a pharmacy school. “That was closer to home, so we moved back to Kerr County and the Kerrville H-E-B. I started at IWU even before the program was officially accredited, and commuted to classes for seven years to first finish my undergraduate work, then complete the four-year pharmacy program to become a doctor of pharmacy.”
Burress says she became a pharmacist in 2014, and was promoted to pharmacy manager in 2019, which added all of a manager’s duties to her job as an H-E-B pharmacist.
As manager she says she does a lot of day-to-day paperwork, is responsible for making sure the pharmacy follows all applicable laws and regulations of the Texas State Board of Pharmacy and other agencies, and schedules her 15 co-workers. She has also run Kerr County flu inoculations.
Her leadership role, with Sam, in the West Kerr club, helping Sam run the West Kerr show, and her participation in the Kerr County HCDJLSA, are partly because of their daughter, Kaycee. At 15, Kaycee attends Ingram Tom Moore High School, and is active in both 4-H and Future Farmers of America. She showed her Hampshire swine in both shows, garnering first place and a championship at West Kerr, and a fourth place in Kerr County.
Burress says when she isn’t working she loves to read, and she plays golf beside her husband and daughter. “Sam plays well, and Kaycee is on the ITM golf team. I go along. I usually hit all around the first nine holes, then ride in the cart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.