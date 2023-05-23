Teacher Feature: Danise Vasquez

School: Tom Daniels Elementary.
Subject taught: Special education and life skills.
Years teaching: One year.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies, with a concentration in special education, from Texas A&M University San Antonio.
Reason you chose a career in education: I have a personal connection with special education, and from high school on my desire grew to help kids to learn for the rest of their lives.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Being able to see students change and grow, for some of them like being able to say, “Restroom,” when they need to.
Hardest part of teaching: Dealing with behaviors. I have to discover how best to handle them so I can help the students grow past them.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to change the state examinations for special education students to be more relatable to their needs.
Other duties at school: Not so far.
Hobbies/interests: I like to bake sourdough bread, and I love spending time with my husband and our son.
Personal history: I was born in the Bexar County Hospital, but we lived in Bandera. My parents, Dolores and Daniel Leal, are still there. I was placed in special education in the third grade, and discharged from the program after sixth grade, but I continued helping the special ed teacher, Laurie Bagwell, as an aide. In Bandera High School I worked in the special ed classrooms, which jump-started me into what I wanted to do. I participated in the “Ready-Set-Teach” program, and graduated in 2014. I went to Northwest Vista College for three years, working full-time and taking extra classes in math and science, then transferred to Texas A&M SA. I met Ricky Vasquez through my sister, Damaris Guerra. Since it was during COVID, on our first date we had tacos and drove around San Antonio listening to music. We had a son, Jonah, on July 2, 2021, and were married on July 13. I graduated in December of 2022, and started teaching at Daniels. Our second son, Henry, is due May 21.
