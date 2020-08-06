Love doing arts and crafts? Get crafty and have fun at home with a “Take & Make” kit from the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. This month our featured craft is magnolia leaf book-print wreaths. Craft supplies and instructions will be provided by the library. You will need to provide scissors, glue gun and glue sticks to assemble.
This program is geared towards ages 18 and up. There is no cost to participate but registration is required as space is limited. Registration started Sunday, Aug. 2 and may be made online through the library’s events calendar or by calling the reference desk at 258-1274. Adults may start picking up craft kits Wednesday, Aug. 5 at the reference desk.
For additional information, contact the reference desk at 258-1274 or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
