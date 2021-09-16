Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater, has re-filled the cast list and started rehearsals for their long-postponed production of the smash-hit musical "Little Shop of Horrors." The show is slated to run in the Cailloux Theater from Oct. 22 through Nov. 7.
"This was one of the very first cancellations we had to make when COVID became real back in March of 2020," said P2K Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "The show was only a couple of weeks away from opening when things shut down."
Initially, the show's postponement was expected to be just a few months. But soon it became apparent that re-mounting a musical was not a safe proposition, and the delay was extended. Three potential dates were set, but none materialized until now.
"Even though it's clear we're not free of COVID concerns, we've had good success both with audiences and our volunteers getting back together without spreading the infection" Brown continued.
"We continue to practice a variety of safety measures, and we remain hopeful that we can safely prepare and present the show this time."
Not all members of the original cast were able to wait through the many delays in production. A fill-in audition was held to find new talent for roles both small and large.
Among many returning from the original cast are Faith Mooney as "Audrey," Victor Salinas as the voice of "Audrey II" and Brandon Cunningham as the sadistic dentist "Orin Scrivello."
Added to the group for the revival are Jonathan Bowen as the hapless "Seymour Krelborn," David Cummings as his boss "Mr. Mushnik," Leighton Sterling, Anekah Longoria and Phoenix Miller as the street-wise trio of "Crystal, Ronette and Chiffon," and many more.
"Little Shop of Horrors" was written for the stage by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, who later wrote scores for many Disney hits, including "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and the Beast," and "Aladdin."
Based on the cult film by Roger Corman, "Little Shop" tells the cautionary tale of a nerdy flower-store clerk who discovers a "strange and unusual plant" and finds out too late that it has plans to take over the world. It was a huge hit both on and off Broadway, and became a blockbuster film starring Rick Moranis as "Seymour."
The Playhouse 2000 production of "Little Shop of Horrors" will be presented in the Cailloux Theater beginning Friday, Oct. 22 and running three weekends. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with one matinee on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 to $27, with discounts for students and children.
Tickets are available at the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by telephone (messages can be left any time) at (830) 896-9393. Information and tickets are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com (note that convenience fees apply to on-line ticket orders.)
In addition to being Kerrville's Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 is manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex.
More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
