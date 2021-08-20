Community members over the age of 55, who are interested in senior auditing, can attend classes at Schreiner University part-time for enrichment purposes only. Credit is not awarded, and grades will not be assigned. Acceptance is valid for only one term or if enrolled in consecutive terms.
Application deadline was Aug. 1, with the Admission Office. Interested auditors must be admitted before they can register. Registration is based on space available.
Registration was Aug. 5, 9-11 a.m. in Schreiner University Registrar’s office. Classes began Aug. 9 with the semester ending Nov. 24.
Some of the classes offered are on the seven-week format either Aug. 9 – Sept. 28 or Oct 5. – Nov 23.
Please refer to the Schreiner University website, Academics/Course Schedule, for course offerings.
For more information and details, interested seniors 55 or older should contact the Schreiner University Admission Office at (830) 792-7217 or admissions@schreiner.edu.
