The pavilion at Louise Hays Park will once again ring with the words of “The Bard of Avon” when Playhouse 2000 and the City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department present their 10th "Shakespeare in the Park" production on June 3-4 at 8 p.m.
This year's presentation is the little-known adventure story "Pericles, the Prince of Tyre," which has been adapted by Tivy High School instructor and the show's director, Jessica Sturm.
"Pericles," written in the early 1600's, is among the final plays Shakespeare completed, and almost certainly was written with a collaborator. Though rarely seen these days, it was among his most popular plays at the time.
Like the other scripts in this period of his writing, which include "The Winter's Tale" and "The Tempest," this play is graver in tone than the earlier comedies, but concludes with reconciliation and forgiveness of potentially tragic errors.
The play follows the travels and travails of Pericles, a young prince who earns the ire of King Antiochus by answering a riddle that reveals the King's incestuous relationship, and flees ahead of a hired assassin.
When his ship is wrecked in a storm, Pericles is rescued by fishermen and wins a tournament that earns him the hand of the fair Thasia, princess of Pentopolis.
The adventures continue from there, with Pericles gaining a daughter, losing wife and daughter in yet another shipwreck, returning to Tyre, and ultimately reuniting with both by play's end.
The volunteers and staff of Playhouse 2000 are joined for this production by students from Tivy High School's Tech Theater program, who are getting hands-on training in sets, lights, costumes and more as their final six-weeks' project, leading to the SITP performances just after the end of the school year.
This year's presentation of "Shakespeare in the Park" is sponsored by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, and supported by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.
"Pericles, the Prince of Tyre" will be presented in Louise Hays Park on Friday and Saturday, June 3-4 at 8 p.m. There is no admission charge, and guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnics and anything needed to enjoy an evening of theater under the stars.
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater and managers of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters. More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
