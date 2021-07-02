“Defensive Driving in Texas” will be holding two classes per month through the year.
The State of Texas licensed state driving program is available for dismissal of driving tickets, and lowering automobile insurance costs.
These classes are usually offered on the first and third Saturday of each month.
The classes in July would be July 3 and 10.
Contact Alan Cone at 890-5815 for scheduling changes and costs.
Cone, volunteer instructor for AARP Defensive Driving Classes in Kerrville, has been offering the classes locally.
Contact Cone to register, or email him at Alan@primecone.com for upcoming class dates and times, and more information.
Register as soon as possible. Enrollment is limited; face masks and social distancing are required.
