HC Chorale to present ‘Sounds of Broadway’

As Kerrville’s community chorus, the Hill Country Chorale, wraps up its 20th season on Saturday, April 30 at 4 p.m., they will be singing a myriad of Broadway show tunes.
Concert location will be the Kroc Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Dr., Kerrville.
The program will include solos, duets, trios and the entire chorus recalling pieces from Evita, Showboat, Les Miserables, My Fair Lady and other favorite musicals. A men’s trio, composed of Clint Coles, Jack Smith and Brad Peterson will present “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face,” from My Fair Lady and Julie Roberts will join her sister Dr. Susan Matteson, the Chorale’s accompanist, in a piano medley from the same show.
Tickets at the door will be $15; children 12 and under are free.
Rehearsals for the next season will begin in September 2022. Area men and women with choral experience are invited to join the Chorale. Auditions are not required; however, a commitment to attend weekly rehearsals is expected. For further information, call Artistic Director Claire Rabson, (830) 367-5831.
