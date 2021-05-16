Teacher Feature: Julie Stracke

School: Notre Dame School.
Subject taught: Kindergarten
Years teaching: 17 years.
Years at school/district: Seven years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in human development from the University of California Davis. In California teacher certification isn’t part of the undergraduate degree, so I earned my certification from St. Mary’s College of California.
Reason you chose a career in education: In college I worked with handicapped adults and children, and it convinced me I wanted to teach special education.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I love the joy kids have, particularly in the younger grades, especially when they figure out how to read or solve a problem and get excited about learning.
Hardest part of teaching: Trying to fit everything in, like having to teach science for so many minutes, then social studies for so many minutes, and feeling rushed.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I wouldn’t emphasize the importance of testing so much. There are students who do well in class, but don’t do well on the test.
Other duties at school: I returned to NDS late in this school year, so I don’t have any extra duties. I’m sure they’ll catch up to me next year.
Hobbies/interests: I love to hike and go tent-camping. I am also crafty, scrapbooking and making cards. One of my favorite things is Bible journaling.
Personal history: I was born in Santa Barbara, and raised in California. My father, Steve Lipmann, was in the oil business, so we moved between southern and northern California. I went to two high schools, but I graduated from La Cañada High School in Flintridge, Calif. When I was growing up people would tell me I should teach, and I rebelled against that, never thinking I would go into education. But while I was attending college at U.C. Davis I worked in a recreational program with handicapped adults and children, taking them bowling or to restaurants, and decided I wanted to teach special education. So after graduation I spent two years at St. Mary’s College of California and became dual certified in elementary education, and severely handicapped/special education. Under the system in California, I spent my first year working as an educator for Contra Costa County, in the San Francisco Bay Area, where they sent me out to schools. I ended up teaching for four years in California. My father’s first boss was Ken Stracke, so I knew his son, Bruce, all the time I was growing up. But he was nine years older than me. He married, had a daughter, and divorced, but I’ve seen him every Thanksgiving since 1976. When our families got together for Thanksgiving in 1995, I had grown up, and he asked me out for dinner at Chili’s in Santa Rosa. We knew right away, and were married in 1996. We moved to Utah for a while, where I concentrated on being a mom. Meanwhile my parents, Steve and Jan, were working in Houston. They visited friends in Kerrville and, when they retired, moved here. So Bruce and I moved to Kerrville in 2007. I taught at NDS for three years, then taught in Doss and Harper. In 2017 I returned to NDS as a reading specialist. I couldn’t do that virtually, so when COVID hit I had to be laid off. But in November a kindergarten teacher had to leave, and I was called back in. Now my step-daughter, Jordan, teaches pre-school in North Carolina. Our son Drew and his wife Misty live in Dallas, where he sells Toyotas and is a member of the National Guard. Our daughter, Rebekah, is a senior at Harper High School. We’re active members of Notre Dame.
