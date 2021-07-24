BEC gives out $8,500 in grants to Hill Country organizations

Two nonprofit organizations within Bandera Electric Cooperative's service territory recently received $8,500 in BEC Foundation grants for the second-quarter grant cycle.
Echo Hill Ranch received a $5,000 grant for their Gold Star Camp horseback riding program. The camp provides a safe, fun, relaxing and empowering summer camp experience for the children of Gold Star and first responder families.
“We are grateful to the Bandera Electric Cooperative Foundation for its generous support of the horses and horseback riding program, essential to the healing and fun for Gold Star boys and girls at Echo Hill Ranch Gold Star Camp in the Texas Hill Country," said Marcie Friedman, Echo Hill Ranch co-founder and director.
The Kendall County 4-H Robotics received a $3,500 grant to purchase an agricultural robot for a STEM project. The grant will help provide children who have learned programming an opportunity to continue their education while growing vegetables and herbs.
"We are so thankful to the BEC Foundation for supporting the Kendall County 4-H Robotics Club,” said Brad McFarland, the club's leader. “This grant will provide local students the opportunity to build a robot from the ground up, have an amazing STEM experience, and gain knowledge to help them see how modern technology is supporting and growing in the agriculture industry. The best part is these students will use the robot to grow crops and taste the fruits of their labor.”
The BEC Foundation is the philanthropic arm of BEC. Its mission is to support qualifying nonprofit organizations in the co-op's service area through charitable contributions with a focus on education, safety, and overall concern for community.
The BEC Foundation is supported in part by BEC. However, the community is invited to contribute. Members can round up their bill to the nearest whole dollar, select the BEC Foundation as their favorite charity on AmazonSmile and donate at any time.
The BEC Foundation board awards grants based on its charitable giving guidelines and predetermined criteria and accepts grant applications on a quarterly basis. The next grant application deadline is Sept. 30.
For information and eligibility requirements, visit BanderaElectric. com/Giving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.