Time, talent, treasure

Paige Williams Sumner says she is passionate about her position of Director of Philanthropy at the Dietert Center.
“Gifts are critical to organizations which rely on volunteers and financial support,” she says. “The Dietert Center is only able to provide all the programs that enrich the community with gifts of time, talent, and treasure. In 2021 it took 24 thousand volunteer hours to accomplish all we did. I get to do something I’m passionate about by helping people channel where they want to give back in our community.”
She says the Dietert Center mission is, “To proactively support healthy aging by providing information, services, activities and rewarding volunteer opportunities that enhance the quality of life.”
“But you start ‘aging’ when you are young,” she says. “The Dietert experience is different for everybody. Our Club Ed and DLI community education program has everything from karate classes for children, to dementia care programs. I just took a cooking class, with a range of age groups learning healthy nutrition. We have members who have been doing yoga for 20 years, and people who used to be volunteers delivering meals, who are now clients we deliver meals to.”
She says Dietert is particularly proud that they began delivering meals to homebound seniors in 1969, before Congress started supporting Meals on Wheels, a program which has grown to providing 300 meals per day, along with the social contact between the recipients and drivers. Addressing a major problem among the aging, the center’s dementia care classes not only provide information for both clients and their caregivers, the “Take-5” program is the only respite program in Kerr County giving caregivers a daytime break.
Sumner says other Dietert programs also help people. “Medical lending is for all ages,” she says. “All it takes is a fall, and a broken bone, and suddenly you may temporarily need a wheelchair or walker. We have them for loan.
“We also have a ‘Handy Helper’ program which can keep you from falling. I tell my parents they don’t need to be climbing up to change light bulbs when I’m a block away. For people who don’t have grown children handy, we can send volunteers to perform those light maintenance tasks that aren’t easy any more.
“Plus, we also have our Personal Alert Link units, which anyone living alone should have. ours are different from most. Instead of directly dialing 9-1-1, you get a live person who can help assess your need. They can call your list of contacts for immediate response, or alert emergency services if necessary.”
Sumner says volunteering at Dietert provides many rewards, far outweighing the efforts expended. “It plugs people in, so they know what resources are available, for instance if they are someone they know suddenly needs a walker. Volunteers discover classes they want to take, groups they can join, or trips they can go on. They can find camaraderie with the members who have lunch in the Friendship Café. People who are here, want to be here.”
Her mission at Dietert, as the director of philanthropy, is to cultivate resources to support the center to best meet its mission. She says, “I write the Dietert newsletter, apply for grants, and appear on local radio to develop community relations and financial support. I partner with Executive Director Brenda Thompson and Volunteer Coordinator Tony Ramos, and a lot of what we do is relationship-based. A wonderful thing about Kerrville is that there’s a great deal of collaboration between nonprofit organizations to address needs in our community. A lot happens naturally, because people in Kerrville care about their community.”
Sumner says she was born in Houston, but because her father worked for Exxon they moved around a lot. “I count Midland and Kerrville as my hometowns,” she says. “I graduated from Midland High School in 1991, then earned a bachelor of business administration in human resources from Baylor University in 1995.
“I knew Whit Sumner in high school, but we didn’t start dating until we were brought together by mutual friends when I was in Baylor and he was in law school at Texas Tech University. It became mostly a long-distance relationship as we moved around Texas. Then I moved to Midland and worked for their convention and visitors bureau, while he was an oil and gas attorney. We ended up getting married in 1999. We moved to Austin for a year, but returned to Midland where we started our family.”
She says her parents, Brenda and Bryant Williams, retired and moved to Kerrville. They both attended summer camp here growing up, and their family has always had a cabin here, one of the old Koehler cottages in Japonica, so they made trips back and forth.
She says, “In 2020 we came down for spring break, just as COVID was starting. I asked Whit if we wanted to house-hunt. Our daughter was getting ready to start high school, and our son was two years behind, so it was then, or wait six years. We looked at the Kerrville schools and the community, and made the jump. Now our daughter, Clara, is a Tivy sophomore into choir and tennis, and she admits it was a good move. Our son, Will, plays tennis at Peterson Middle School, where he’s in eighth grade. I’ve gotten involved as a member of the Kerrville Public Schools Foundation board.”
This year, since Whit did his undergraduate studies at Duke University and law school at Texas Tech, and she went to Baylor, they are watching a lot of basketball. They are also planning college visits for Clara.
“I’m in the middle,” Sumner says. “Whit and I are here in Kerrville, between my parents and my children, and the Dietert Center is here for all of us.”
