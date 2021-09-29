Putting pictures on the wall

Schreiner University Women’s Basketball Coach Stacy Stephens says she has two objectives, win some games and put graduation pictures on the wall.
She says, “With my assistant coach, I’m responsible for the 19 players and one student assistant that make up the university’s women’s basketball team. I keep track of them academically and encourage them to get better in their sport. That translates into graduates who do better after college.”
SU has a Division 3 National Collegiate Athletic Association team. “I say that means my girls are smarter than division one or two athletes. Division 1 has all athletic scholarships. Division 2 has a mix of athletic and academic scholarships. But in Division 3 all our scholarships are academic.”
Under NCAA rules, she says, the first day of practice will be Oct. 15. The season will include 27 games, plus hosting the Thanksgiving Tournament Classic at SU. They’ll start with non-conference games, then open conference play Dec. 7. The conference season ends in February, but hopefully they’ll be in playoff games into March.
“We’re going to be running,” Stephens says. “I want to see fast-paced action. If players are walking, I’m going to be yelling, a lot. We’ll be playing the kind of basketball that fans enjoy, and I hope people will come out and see our games, both from SU and from the larger community. It’s going to be great basketball, and both our practices and games are always open.”
She says she also wants to get her students out in the community more. “We’re looking for service projects, like partnering with someone to distribute food. We encourage students to give back to the community which has blessed Schreiner in so many ways, and it helps kids learn the joy of giving to someone else.”
That’s part of what attracted her, she says. “I was coaching at Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio, when the Schreiner position came open last July. I met with Athletic Director Bill Raleigh, and I liked where he is taking the athletic program. First; do things the right way. Second; Be competent in every sport. Third; graduate all the athletes.”
She says she spent the last of the summer recruiting, preparing for the beginning of practice on Oct. 15. “I have some good players returning, but I’ve been looking for more by phone and email. I know people who have good players, but with our limited budget I have to be creative, thinking outside the box, looking for academically advanced students who really want to play.”
Stephens says she came up in a small program. “I was born and raised in Winnsboro, Texas, and I played basketball and softball, and ran track. Winnsboro High School was 3A, and we went to state basketball championships my junior and senior year. I also tried out for the marching band, but quickly found out I couldn’t march and play at the same time. So I became the school mascot for two years, a Red Raider but not like the Texas Tech one.”
She says she graduated with a class of 90 students in 2000.
“The University of Texas was a lot bigger,” she says. “I could only play basketball. But from 2000 to 2004, I started all four years, and was twice named All-American. In 2002 and 2003 we were in the Final Four, and I was the third person in history to score 1,000 points and pull down 1,000 rebounds. Most importantly, in 2004 I earned my bachelor of arts in youth and community studies.”
Stephens says she was drafted through the National Basketball Association in 2004 by the Houston Comets. From then until 2008 she played professionally with the Women's National Basketball Association, and overseas.
“Then I blew out my knee,” she says. “I was floundering, but Coach John Anderson invited me to help him at Fort Worth Christian High School. There was one player there who was tall, but she wasn’t getting any looks at all. I worked with her, and she ended up with a scholarship to a Division 1 school. I discovered I was good at coaching.”
Stephens says she started coaching at Cisco Junior College for a year, coached at Texas College in Tyler for two years, served as a special assistant at UT for two years, and coached at Sam Houston State University for two years. “While I was at Sam Houston I coached Angela Beadle. Now she’s my SU assistant coach.”
She says she spent the last four years at Our Lady of the Lake, and now she’s at Schreiner. Along the way she was named to the UT Hall of Fame in 2017, to the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020, and she is still third in the U.S. in high school rebounds. She is a member of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, and the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
She has some personal causes she supports; Ronald McDonald House Charities, the Salvation Army, and Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
She says, “I coach in a no-comfort zone, where there’s always room for improvement. But off the basketball court I treat my kids like adults. I don’t plan community service events for them. I expect them to discover their own opportunities, organize them, then bring them to me for approval. In return, I hope the community will support Schreiner women’s basketball.”
Stephens says when she’s off the court she likes to sing karaoke when she can find venues. Then she admits she sucks at foster-parenting. “Cats who are hurt find me. I take them in and nurse them back to health, but when it’s time to find them a forever home, I’m already attached. So now I have Sammie, Scout, Bubba, and Baby Girl.”
