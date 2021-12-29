Nikki Carlson ‘couldn’t not write’ her book

Nikki Carlson says she started seriously writing her new book, “Grace-Faced,” two years ago, but it was a lifetime in the making. “I got to the point where I couldn’t not write it.”
It’s not her first experience in writing, though. She says she was born in the old Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital when it was on the corner of Sidney Baker and Main St. In the third grade, she fell in love with writing, and met her future husband, John Carlson, in a creative writing class in Tivy High School. She graduated in 1993, and she and John both chose the University of Texas for their undergraduate degrees.
“We got married in 1995, while we were still in college,” she says. “I graduated with a bachelor of arts in journalism in 1997, and worked for the Austin American Statesman while John went through law school. I wrote news stories, and edited special sections.
“A project that was all my own was developing the ‘Experience Austin’ magazine through the Statesman. It went to hotels and other venues, and became the City of Austin tourism magazine. I got to write some really fun stories, like ‘The best places to swim in Austin.’ I still do some freelance work for the Statesman.”
She and John returned to Kerrville in 2000, she says. Since then, she has freelanced for newspapers and trade publications. “I write about everything, for everyone, from the Texas Restaurant Association to the Association of Progressive Rental Organizations, the only national trade association for the rent-to-purchase industry. I’ve also had some of my poetry published here and there. And I started blogging at nikkicarlson.com.”
She says two years ago, that changed. She was editing a book for a friend, Keri Wilt, and people began telling her there was a book inside her, too. “It was like a quickening came upon me, and I found I needed to write my own book. I took some ideas from my blog, and started expanding on them. I went to a week-long personal writing retreat, and that’s where the framework and format of my book came together.
“I centered ‘Grace-Faced’ on Psalm 5: 3-4, ‘My voice You shall hear in the morning, O Lord; In the morning I will direct it to You, And I will look up. For You are not a God who takes pleasure in wickedness, Nor shall evil dwell with You.’ It became four sections, ‘Suffering,’ ‘Perseverance,’ ‘Character,’ and ‘Hope.’ Once I thought it was finished, I printed out four or five copies of the manuscript and gave them to people to read. Then I incorporated their feedback. My goal was to lead readers from suffering, to the hope-filled power of Christ.”
Meanwhile, she says she was researching paths to publication. She found several Christian self-publishing houses, and narrowed it down to three. A friend, Scott Delaney, had published works of Christian fiction with Xulon Press, a self-publishing company owned by Salem Media Group, one of the largest publishers of Christian books in North America. Delaney gave them high marks.
“It became a mix of traditional and self-publishing,” Carlson says. “They edited and did the cover design, but I got to make a lot of choices, like what size the book should be. They even had me choose what color the pages would be, with several shades of paper from white to cream-white. Once we made final changes, they went to print, first as an e-book, then as a paperback and hardback, available through Xulon as well as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.”
But just getting the book published is only the first part of the process, she says. Now she’s doing a lot of interviews to market it, so it can help its intended audience. Despite some shipping delays she’s had an open house and a book-signing. She has more appearances scheduled for the spring. And she’s also working on a second book. She quotes Romans 8:28, “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.”
She says when she’s not working, she plays the piano and sings, and loves to get out on the tennis courts. She and John have three children. Rachel is a junior at Texas A&M University, studying mathematics. Gracie is a senior at Tivy High School, and intends to pursue a career in the health field. As fifth in her class, she has been accepted to the University of Texas. Their son, John Carlson IV, who goes by Johnathan, is in the eighth grade at Hal Peterson Middle School. The family is active at First United Methodist Church.
When she offers her book, “Grace-Filled,” Carlson says “God is not just with us, but actively pursues us. When we realize that, everything changes.”
