Teacher Feature: Erin Falcon

School: Starkey Elementary School.
Subject taught: Third grade mathematics.
Years teaching: 16 years.
Years at school/district: 16 years plus my student teaching.
College: I have a bachelor of science in education from Crichton College, which is now Victory University, in Memphis, Tenn.; and a master of education from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I served in the U.S. Navy for eight years in information technology, but it wasn’t challenging me. I came to teaching, which is 100 percent challenging, trying to mold minds.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I love seeing the end-game. In third grade it’s very evident as the students learn problem-solving and thinking skills.
Hardest part of teaching: Not being able to control the outcome like IT. In teaching I work hard, but I can’t always control the results.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Teaching seems to have become too political. It needs to dial back to what’s good for the students.
Other duties at school: I sponsor the Starkey Strollers, where two days a week we walk before school. I’m part of a new program this year, the Positive Behavior Incentive Team.
Hobbies/interests: My family loves to go tent-camping, mostly in state parks, and I like cooking.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Shenandoah, Iowa. In Shenandoah High School I was in the band, and Future Farmers of America, and graduated in 1998. The Navy sounded like the thing to do, so I enlisted and served from 1998 to 2006, and also worked on getting my bachelors degree. I was first assigned to the USS Niagara Falls, stationed in Guam; then the USS Coronado, stationed in Point Loma, a seaside community within the City of San Diego, Calif. On the Coronado I met Christoval Falcon, who was from Kerrville, and in 2000 he took me to see “The Perfect Storm” when the ship was in Hawaii. We were married in 2004, and when we left the Navy we came here. I got to do my student teaching at Starkey Elementary, and stayed as a teacher, while earning my masters from Schreiner. Now we have two children at Tivy High School. Isabel is a junior, and Chris is a freshman. We also have Mya, a beagle-dachshund mix; and Levi, a golden Labrador puppy.
