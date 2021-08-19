Original Blackwood Singers coming to Kerrville

Playhouse 2000 is happy to be finally bringing to the stage a unique concert event that was originally planned for the Summer of 2020. "America's First Family of Gospel," The original Blackwood Singers, will appear in The Cailloux Theater on Aug. 28.
Visiting from their home in Branson, Mo., the Blackwood Singers will present an inspirational evening of gospel to help celebrate the 71st birthday of one of the earliest members of the group, Ron Blackwood.
The Blackwood Singers appear throughout the year at the Americana Theater in Branson, where they bring hand-clapping, high-energy entertainment to the stage. To quote a recent fan, "The show is American, family, loyalty and excellence all rolled into two hours that will leave you spellbound!"
The Blackwoods, now led by R.W. Jr. and his wife, Donna, are known throughout gospel music circles for their pure family harmony, excellent musicianship, and first-class entertainment.
Their show is a stroll down memory lane with history of the original Blackwood Brothers and the Blackwood Singers and the songs that made them a household name.
Among the most-awarded gospel groups in history, the Blackwood Singers have earned eight Grammys, 27 Dove Awards, five All-American Music Awards, the Publishers Choice Diamond Award, and the coveted Living Legend Award in Gospel Music.
In addition to all the accolades, the family has also performed with the likes of Johnny Cash and June Carter, Dolly Parton, Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers, and pop icons such as Frankie Avalon, Cher, and Sammy Davis, Jr.
The Blackwood Singers will take to the Cailloux stage on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in all sections of the auditorium, priced from $15 to $45, with discounts for students/ children.
Tickets to enjoy the Blackwood Singers are available at the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by telephone (messages can be left any time) at (830) 896-9393. Information and tickets are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com (note that convenience fees apply to on-line ticket orders.)
In addition to being Kerrville's Community Theater, Playhouse 2000 is manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
